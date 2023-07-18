LONDON, July 18 — Britain is set to secure a commitment from Tata’s Jaguar Land Rover to build a battery plant in south-west England to supply a new range of electric Jaguar and Land Rover models, Bloomberg reported today.

India’s Tata has chosen a site in Somerset, the Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the plans.

The company is set to outline its decision as soon as this week, the report added.

A government spokesperson said there was no update on any timelines for an announcement. — Reuters