KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Sunway City (Ipoh) Sdn Bhd, developer of Sunway City Ipoh (SCI), has unveiled its RM4 billion gross development value (GDV) expansion plan to support Ipoh’s sustainable socio-economic growth.

In a statement today, executive director Wong Wan Wooi said SCI is currently worth RM2 billion in GDV, with another RM4 billion GDV underway for the next 10-15 years.

“SCI aims to become the biggest rest and relax (R&R) stop for travellers on the North-South Expressway, which could see up to four million vehicles during peak season.

“As a result of the improved connectivity, we are already getting a lot of interest from several notable food and beverage (F&B) operators, including more drive-thru F&B outlets in addition to the current McDonald’s and Starbucks here,” he said.

Wong said several facilities are being built in the area, such as an eight-storey Sunway Medical Centre Ipoh on 1.36 hectares of land, with 260 beds and eight operating theatres, to be ready and operational by the first quarter of 2024.

He said that upcoming projects in Ipoh include the development of the city’s largest shopping mall with more than one million square feet in gross floor area, equipped with more than 2,000 car parks, as well as an education campus spanning across 1.62 hectares.

Wong said Sunway Integrated Properties Sdn Bhd (Sunway Property) will also be launching a flexi-terrace development that is 300 metres away from the medical centre, consisting of 168 residential units.

Meanwhile, he said Sunway Property is collaborating with Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh to upgrade Jalan Tambun from the North-South Expressway exit until the Taman Perpaduan interchange and contributing RM8 million towards the project which is expected to be completed by mid-2023. — Bernama