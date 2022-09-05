Public Bank managing director and chief executive officer Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek said with this MoU, customers who purchase green-certified properties for both residential and non-residential properties developed by Sunway Property will get to enjoy the bank’s Special Sustainable Financing Package. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Public Bank Bhd and Sunway Integrated Properties Sdn Bhd (Sunway Property) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on property financing for green and sustainable development projects.

Public Bank managing director and chief executive officer Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek said with this MoU, customers who purchase green-certified properties for both residential and non-residential properties developed by Sunway Property will get to enjoy the bank’s Special Sustainable Financing Package.

“Through this package, customers will get preferential pricing, fast lane approval and a financing option to purchase eco-friendly and energy-efficient appliances, fixtures and fittings to further enhance the sustainability elements of their properties,” he said in a statement today.

The MoU is aligned with Public Bank’s sustainability mission to pursue climate action and contribute towards global climate solutions, he said.

“In line with Public Bank’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030 and net-zero by 2050, the bank will be mobilising RM40 billion in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) friendly financing by 2025, including making green building financing more accessible to customers.

“As the leading property financier in the country with a strong market share of 20.5 per cent and 33.8 per cent respectively in residential and non-residential properties financing as of June 2022, Public Bank is certainly well positioned to encourage green property ownership in the country,” he shared.

Sunway Property managing director Sarena Cheah commented that in alignment with the Sunway Group, the company has set five ESG goals with 19 targets to fully support Malaysia’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy by 2030, with sights set on net zero by 2050.

The first of these goals is to drive the transformation of Sunway Property’s developments into low-carbon, sustainable cities and aims to reduce emissions, achieve a set of resource efficiency targets, divert waste into landfills, and certify industrial and construction sites, amongst others, by 2030, she noted.

“We are confident that with this collaboration, we can synergise our strengths and deliver value to the larger community as well as drive the 2030 Agenda forward. We look forward to working with Public Bank to do well by doing good,” she added. — Bernama