KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-morning today, supported by buying interests in selected heavyweights, led by the financial services and industrial products and services counters.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.13 points better at 1,426.68 compared with yesterday's close of 1,420.55.

The benchmark index opened 4.2 points better at 1,424.75.

On the broader market, gainers led decliners 305 to 256, while 339 counters were unchanged, 1,447 untraded and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 898.47 million units worth RM412.42 million.

Among the Bursa heavyweights, Public Bank added four sen to RM4.29, Petronas Chemicals gained eight sen to RM8.73, CIMB expanded five sen to RM5.31 and IHH Healthcare declined six sen to RM5.79, while Maybank was flat at RM8.70.

Of the actives, both MMAG Holdings and Citaglobal edged up half-a-sen to three sen and 27 sen, respectively, Cosmos Technology International advanced 23 sen to 58 sen and Top Glove improved two sen to 66 sen, while Velestro Energy was flat at 12 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index earned 42.23 points to 10,161.68, the FBM 70 improved 45.41 points to 12,281.03, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 41.20 points to 9,913.89 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 35.08 points to 10,204.99, while the FBM ACE reduced 22.01 points to 4,712.26.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index gained 11.44 points to 705.54, the Financial Services Index was 76.40 points firmer at 16,202.50, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.13 points to 175.08, while the Plantation Index fell 19.40 points to 6,575.66. ― Bernama