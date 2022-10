A man works at a computer at the offices of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, in San Francisco March 6, 2017. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Oct 4 — A Russian court today fined streaming service Twitch 4 million roubles (RM315,928) for failing to remove an interview with a Ukrainian political figure, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian authorities said the interview violated Russian laws on the spreading of fake information.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters