KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Foreign investors continued to be net sellers last week, marking the fourth consecutive week of net foreign fund outflows from Bursa Malaysia as they pulled out RM740.6 million compared to the withdrawal of RM562.6 million in the previous week.

MIDF Research said foreign net outflows were seen across the week, with the heaviest outflows recorded on Monday at RM208.7 million, followed by Wednesday at RM202.9 million and Thursday at RM149.5 million.

“The outflows recorded on Tuesday and Friday were lower at RM95.0 million and RM84.4 million respectively,” it said in its weekly fund flow report today.

The research house noted that international investors had been net buyers for 24 out of the 39 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM6.62 billion.

In contrast, local institutions were net buyers during every trading day last week, with the heaviest inflow recorded on Monday at RM224.1 million, and it moderated to RM36.6 million on Tuesday before increasing to RM177.3 million on Wednesday.

“RM126.9 million and RM104.3 million worth of inflows were posted on Thursday and Friday respectively. Cumulatively, local institutions net bought RM669.2 million worth of equities last week,” it said.

Local retailers remained net buyers for the third consecutive week, with a total weekly inflow of RM71.4 million.

“They started off the week by net selling RM15.3 million, before turning to net buyers from Tuesday through Thursday at RM58.4 million, RM25.6 million, and RM22.6 million.

“They then net sold RM19.9 million at the end of the week,” it added.

Local institutions were net sellers for 30 out of 39 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM8.89 billion, while local retailers had been net buyers for 26 out of 39 weeks of 2022 with a net bought of RM2.27 billion, said MIDF.

In terms of participation, there was an increase in average daily trade value (ADTV) across all investor classes at 8.3 per cent for retail investors, 15.7 per cent for institutional investors, and 20.6 per cent for foreign investors. — Bernama