A woman taps a rubber tree at a plantation in Beranang in this February 3, 2009 file picture. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Sept 22 — A total of RM2.39 million has been allocated to implement a rubber replanting programme in Melaka this year, benefiting 1,392 smallholders under the Rubber Industry Small-holders Development Authority (RISDA) in the state.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said the programme covers 1,739.6 hectares of rubber area in Alor Gajah and Jasin.

“The provision under the Rubber Re-Planting Programme is not in the form of cash but RISDA will help smallholders to clear the area of aged rubber trees for replanting.

“The programme will be implemented in stages in the identified areas and each hectare of the replanting area has been allocated about RM13,000,” he said after opening the Melaka state level Good Agricultural Practices (MyGAP) Convention here today.

He said the implementation of the rubber re-planting programme is essential to produce high grade rubber to ensure the country’s rubber industry stays competitive.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razak said Kampung Paya Redan in Ayer Molek was selected as the 2022 Model Development Village and received RM20,000 in assistance for the purchase of technology equipment as well in tandem with activities related to the RISDA programme, community and social activities.

He said the smallholders in the village would be a model and for other smallholders to emulate, especially from the GAP aspect.

He said the GAP Convention was a platform for sharing knowledge, the latest technology and best-practices experience between RISDA and smallholders. — Bernama