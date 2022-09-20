File picture illustration of the word 'password' pictured on a computer screen, taken in Berlin May 21, 2013. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 20 — Hackers have stolen digital assets worth around US$160 million (RM729 million) from cryptocurrency trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted today, the latest such heist to hit a sector long plagued by cybercrime.

The theft targeted the decentralised finance operations of London-based Wintermute, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added.

Gaevoy said “there will be a disruption in our services today and potentially for next few days,” adding that some 90 assets were hacked. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“If you are a lender to Wintermute, again, we are solvent, but if you feel safer to recall the loan, we can absolutely do that,” Gaevoy said.

Wintermute calls itself “one of the largest players” in global crypto markets. It says it manages “hundreds of millions” in assets and trades more than US$5 billion a day. — Reuters