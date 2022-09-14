Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system dropped to RM47.30 billion from RM48.73 billion this morning, while for Islamic funds, it fell to RM28.20 billion from RM31.90 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for four conventional money market tenders and two Commodity Murabahah Programme tenders.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM46.30 billion conventional money market tender and a RM28.2 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama