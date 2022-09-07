KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Tafi Industries Bhd’s wholly-owned units, Tafi Home and Office Sdn Bhd, has bagged a turnkey construction contract worth RM115 million from Magna Park Sdn Bhd for the overall development and construction of service apartments Metro Kepong Phase 2D in Kepong Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement with Bursa Malaysia today, Tafi Industries, a furniture-maker-turned-developer, said Magna Park also appointed TA Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd, another wholly-owned subsidiary of Tafi, as the project management consultant.

“The contract period as set out in the letter of award shall be 48 months upon obtaining the approval of building plan from authorities or 30 months upon obtaining the advertising permit by the developer or a date to be advised by the employer (Magna Park), whichever is later,” it said.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Bryan Wong said the contract would contribute positively toward the company’s earnings from the financial year ending December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2025. — Bernama