BNM governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus (pic) has exchanged views with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong on economic and financial developments and reaffirmed the importance of strengthened cooperation between both countries. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus has exchanged views with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong on economic and financial developments and reaffirmed the importance of strengthened cooperation between both countries.

“We are honoured to welcome His Excellency Lawrence Wong as part of his working visit to Malaysia,” BNM shared on its social media platforms.

This is Wong’s first official visit to Malaysia after being appointed as deputy prime minister in June 2022.

During his four-day visit, Wong is scheduled to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Singapore is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner and the largest within Asean with total trade amounting to RM267.11 billion in 2021, an increase of 25.2 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2020. — Bernama