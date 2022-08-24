Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system narrowed to RM39.29 billion from RM43.07 billion this morning, while Islamic funds increased slightly to RM25.84 billion from RM25.61 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two Commodity Murabahah Programme tenders, and a reverse repo tender.

BNM also revised the Murabahah overnight tender from RM24.1 billion to RM24.8 billion.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM39.3 billion conventional money market tender and a RM24.8 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama