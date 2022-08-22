Bank Negara Malaysia and the Companies Commission of Malaysia has signed a terms of collaboration to strengthen collaboration in the regulation and supervision of anti-money laundering, countering financing of terrorism and targeted financial sanctions. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) has signed a terms of collaboration to strengthen collaboration in the regulation and supervision of anti-money laundering, countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) and targeted financial sanctions (TFS).

In a joint statement today, BNM said the terms of collaboration set out the respective regulatory and supervisory responsibilities of BNM and SSM in the regulation and supervision of company secretaries and trust companies.

“It will also provide for a more structured approach to assess money laundering and terrorism financing (ML/TF) risks in these two sectors as well as to promote institutional capacity building in these areas,” it said.

BNM governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Yunus said BNM is pleased to be working closely with SSM to secure and maintain the integrity of the financial system.

“We are confident that SSM will be able to take on greater responsibility to conduct AML/CFT supervision on company secretaries and trust companies in the near future,” she said. — Bernama