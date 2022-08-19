Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (left) and her counterpart Phiphat Ratchakitprakan had discussion over lunch in Bangkok August 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Aug 19 — Malaysia is committed to collaborating with members of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) to develop a sustainable tourism sector.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri also suggested that engagement and sharing of views among Apec members be held continuously in digitalisation, use of technology and sustainable investment in the tourism sector.

“This matter is important to ensure that the tourism industry will be stronger and more resilient to face any challenges and obstacles in the future,” she said at the 11th Apec Tourism Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings in Bangkok today.

The meeting held for the first time after 2018 will be part of the agenda in formulating tourism policy in the Apec region.

In the meeting, Nancy said Malaysia expected the tourism recovery phase to take at least another two to three years.

She said Malaysia acknowledged that targetted support was essential to ensure the continuity of business and community activities related to the tourism industry can be restored immediately.

Last year, Malaysia spent US$14.6 million (RM61 million) in financial assistance to be availed by 29,286 tourism industry players, she said.

“The commitment continues this year with an allocation of US$20 million (RM85 million) to tourism operators comprising tour and travel companies, spa and health centre operators, homestay owners and tour guides to help reduce their burden,” she said.

Nancy also shared Malaysia’s efforts to restore the tourism industry in the medium to long term through the implementation of the strategic action of the Tourism Recovery Framework 2.0.

Meanwhile, Nancy also invited all delegates to participate in the World Tourism Conference 2022 (WTC 2022), jointly organised by Malaysia through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to be held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, starting from November 28 to 30.

Themed ‘Tourism Futures Reimagined’, the conference will be a platform to discuss strategies which can drive towards the recovery and resilience of post-pandemic world tourism. — Bernama