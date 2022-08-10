At 6pm, the local currency rose marginally to 4.4545/4570 versus the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.4548/4589. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The ringgit ended marginally higher against the US dollar amid mixed market sentiments.

At 6pm, the local currency rose marginally to 4.4545/4570 versus the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.4548/4589.

A dealer said uncertainty remains among investors, and holidays in India and Singapore kept trading volumes low in Asia, while other factors such as China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, and the US inflation report remains the market’s focus.

Meanwhile, the ringgit closed mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.2333/2356 from 3.2352/2383 and improved versus the British pound to 5.3828/3858 from 5.3969/4005 previously.

The local currency fell vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.3004/3025 from 3.2976/3022 yesterday but gained against the euro at 4.5547/5573 from 4.5610/5677 at yesterday’s closing. — Bernama