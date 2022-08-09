KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Bursa Malaysia closed mixed today with the benchmark index ending in the positive territory backed by buying in heavyweights, in sync with the mixed performance in regional bourses.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 1.65 points to 1,497.68 from yesterday’s close of 1,496.03.

The benchmark index, which opened 2.49 points higher at 1,498.52 this morning, fluctuated between 1,495 and 1,501.03 throughout the bumpy trading session.

The broader market was negative as losers beat gainers 395 to 373, while 460 counters were unchanged, 1,039 untraded, and eight others suspended.

Total turnover increased to 2.52 billion units worth RM1.26 billion from 2.19 billion units worth RM1.33 billion yesterday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said investors seemed reluctant to make more significant moves due to the absence of buying catalysts as the market undertone remained jittery amid heightened global market risks and volatility.

“Hence, we anticipate the benchmark index to trend sideways, at the 1,490-1,510-point range for the remainder of the week.

“On a technical point of view, we see immediate resistance at 1,510 and support at 1,480,” he told Bernama.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB added one sen each to RM8.89 and RM5.29 respectively, Public Bank gained two sen to RM4.66, and Tenaga rose nine sen to RM8.44.

Petronas Chemicals eased three sen to RM8.70 while IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM6.40.

Of the actives, G3 Global, Dagang NeXchange, My E.G., and Hextar were all flat at four sen, 89 sen, 78.5 sen, and 36 sen respectively, while Metronic trimmed one sen to 5.5 sen. On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 1.97 points to 10,621.61, the FBMT 100 Index shaved off 0.68 of-a-point to 10,371.15, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 14.01 points to 10,753.08, and the FBM 70 lost 49.72 points to 12,702.11.

The FBM ACE, however, rose 31.08 points to 4,886.74.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 34.37 points to 16,687.15, the Energy Index added 0.16 of-a-point to 652.69, while the Plantation Index went down 18.89 points to 7,102.24 and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.76 of-a-point to 181.87.

The Main Market volume increased to 1.77 billion shares worth RM1.06 billion from 1.47 billion shares worth RM1.12 billion on Monday.

Warrants turnover improved to 371.97 million units valued at RM62.28 million versus 216.42 million units valued at RM38.20 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume decreased to 386.04 million shares worth RM136.99 million from 508.53 million shares worth RM168.52 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 559.76 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (640.93 million), construction (45.22 million), technology (170.93 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (37.05 million), property (85.25 million), plantation (17.43 million), REITs (6.25 million), closed/fund (4,000), energy (92.73 million), healthcare (54.93 million), telecommunications and media (28.74 million), transportation and logistics (16.42 million), and utilities (9.64 million).

