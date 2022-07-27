Enterprises in Malaysia and Singapore are embracing software-defined networking (SDN) to improve network integration, automation, orchestration and management, in a trend expected to continue for several years. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Enterprises in Malaysia and Singapore are embracing software-defined networking (SDN) to improve network integration, automation, orchestration and management, in a trend expected to continue for several years.

This is according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services report for Singapore and Malaysia said companies in the region are adopting SDN so they can seamlessly add applications and network resources to meet business and user goals more efficiently and securely.

“To remain competitive, enterprises need to become data-driven, with optimal connectivity, multi-cloud capability and end-to-end security,” said Deepraj Emmanuel, director of ISG Asia based in Singapore.

“These requirements are creating huge opportunities for carriers and managed service providers operating in Singapore and Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Over the next five to 10 years, SDN will allow organisations to monitor workflows and segment networks from end to end, among other capabilities, the report said.

Key features made possible by SDN include intent-based networks, rapid hotspot provisioning, edge computing and solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The report also examines other aspects of the SDN’s emergence in Singapore and Malaysia, including the growing maturity of service providers and how they are helping enterprises enhance their performance with SDN.

More details at www.isg-one.com. — Bernama