Foreign workers are pictured in the construction yard during an operation by the police, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and local authorities in Bertam May 27, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Maintaining the availability of foreign workers in the current economic environment is crucial to enable a swifter recovery for all businesses in the endemic phase, said the European Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Eurocham) Malaysia.

In a statement today, Eurocham Malaysia said the chamber is glad to relate that European companies are continuously transferring the latest automation technology from Europe to Malaysia to maximise productivity.

“The recent transition from Covid-19 pandemic to endemic phase, as well as the reopening of international borders, allow businesses to expand operations, for which a conducive business ecosystem is critical, to ensure the sustainability of the recovery and overall economic growth,” it said.

This, it said, will ultimately benefit the nation and its people.

“In that regard, the European business community is most thankful to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) for actively supporting business recovery, and for deferring by two years the condition that Malaysians must form at least 80 per cent of the workforce in manufacturing companies before the companies are allowed to employ foreign workers,” it added.

The chamber said that the availability of workers and general talent is acknowledged as a decisive factor for foreign direct investment.

“Consequently, Eurocham Malaysia commends this decision by the Malaysian government and will engage with the respective ministries to support the further strengthening of the labour eco-system in Malaysia,” it said. — Bernama