Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said speaks to the media after the 2021 Ketengah Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony at Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah in Dungun July 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

DUNGUN, July 24 — The Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) plans to establish a company to manage iron ore mining activities in Bukit Besi here.

Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said said he has instructed Ketengah Holding to prepare the paperwork for the company’s establishment to be presented at the agency’s first management meeting next month.

He said mining activities could generate good income for Ketengah that could be used for the development and progress of the area.

“Previously, a mining company declared to produce 400 metric tons of iron ore a year with a turnover of around RM300 million a year.

“So I think it’s better that we do it ourselves. If we don’t do it ourselves, we can at least cooperate with other companies for that purpose,” he said after the 2021 Ketengah Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony at Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah here today.

Ahmad said he received many applications from companies interested in working on iron ore mining in the area, which he rejected because he wanted Ketengah to manage the activity itself.

“We have about five per cent of unexplored mine areas that we want to work on ourselves.

“Another thing is that we will lose in the long term because this mine land after being worked is damaged, left with holes just like that and can’t be used anymore,” he added. — Bernama