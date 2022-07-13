A Gazprom oil refinery as seen in Moscow in the wake of Russia announcing possible production cuts in oil as prices plummet, November 24, 2014. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, July 13 — Russian energy giant Gazprom said today it could not guarantee the good functioning of Nord Stream and did not know if a “critical” turbine engine would be returned from repair in Canada.

Gazprom started 10 days of maintenance on Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Monday, with the EU — particularly gas-reliant Germany — waiting nervously to see if the taps will be turned back on.

The turbines are currently undergoing maintenance at a Canadian site owned by German industrial giant Siemens.

“Gazprom does not have a single document to allow (German company) Siemens to take out of Canada the gas turbine engine currently being repaired there,” the compnay said in a statement Wednesday.

“In these circumstances, it is not possible to draw an objective conclusion about the development of the situation and ensuring the safe operation of the Portovaya station — a critical facility for the Nord Stream gas pipeline.” Over the weekend, Canada agreed to deliver to Germany turbines needed to maintain the pipeline, despite sanctions in place against Russia and appeals from Ukraine.

Kyiv summoned Ottawa’s ambassador on Monday in protest at the “unacceptable” move.

The annual work on the gas link was scheduled long in advance, but the fear has been that — with relations between Russia and the West at their lowest in years — Gazprom might seize the opportunity to simply shut off the valves. — AFP