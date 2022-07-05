The local unit gained 8.4 per cent against the Japanese yen, rose 5.4 per cent vis-a-vis the euro, strengthened 3.0 per cent versus the Australian dollar and increased 1.7 per cent against the British pound. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The ringgit is expected to fare better in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year due to improving growth in China as well as in anticipation of a pause in the United States Federal Reserve’s rate hike and strong recovery of the Malaysian economy.

The currency, which is currently hovering at the RM4.40 level against the greenback, is expected to strengthen to RM4.25 at the end of this year, MIDF Research said.

“Fundamentally, the ringgit is in a good position as the domestic economy remains on an upbeat momentum, and, as a net exporter of crude petroleum, liquefied natural gas and palm oil, Malaysia stands to benefit from the elevated global commodity prices,’’ it said in a research note.

Against the greenback, the ringgit on average is expected to weaken from RM4.15 versus the US dollar last year to RM4.28 in 2022.

Despite its depreciation against the greenback, the ringgit performed better than other major currencies during the first five months of the year 2022.

The local unit gained 8.4 per cent against the Japanese yen, rose 5.4 per cent vis-a-vis the euro, strengthened 3.0 per cent versus the Australian dollar and increased 1.7 per cent against the British pound.

However, SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes opined that it would trade at the RM4.45 range versus the US dollar this year before ending the year at RM4.35.

Asked about the ringgit’s potential to move sub-RM4.20, Innes opined that the ringgit was not expected to strengthen beyond RM4.20 against the dollar anytime soon as the greenback remained “the darling” in anticipation of an even faster pace of rate hikes by the US.

UOB Malaysia senior economist Julia Goh gave a weaker projection for the ringgit at RM4.46 to the dollar by end of the third quarter and RM4.48 by end of Q4 of this year amid the downside risks due to skepticism on China’s economic recovery coupled with a weakening yuan.

It is no secret that the US dollar is considered a safe haven by investors as global economic fragilities continue to grow due to many variables at play.

“The Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue to tighten the discount rate as the inflation outlook remains strong in the US,” Juwai IQI Global chief economist Shan Saeed said.

‘‘The Fed is expected to take rates to between 2.5 per cent and 3.25 per cent by year-end. They remain hawkish for the second half (H2) of 2022.

‘‘We expect the Fed to change course and commence quantitative easing (QE5) next year as advanced economies can’t take the pressure of higher interest rates post-Covid-19 situation,’’ he told Bernama.

At home, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is expected to hike the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) to between 2.25 per cent and 2.50 per cent by year-end in line with market expectations.

He reckoned that the central bank would have a structured approach to raising rates.

‘‘In the last two years, BNM has navigated the Covid-19 challenges successfully by sagaciously using the monetary policy levers to bolster Gross Domestic Product growth at the macro level.

‘‘If we analyse the global central banks, 39 central banks have raised rates this year to tame inflation. The global economy is heading for a higher interest rates regime for the next two to three years,’’ he said.

On May 11, the central bank decided to raise OPR by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.0 per cent from a record low of 1.75 per cent after global inflationary pressures increased sharply.

According to Innes, BNM does not need to over-deliver and follow the US’s move to aggressively increase interest rates in a move to tame inflation.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd chief economist Suhaimi Ilias said a 100 bps hike in OPR is likely in the next 12 months.

Maybank IB has revised upwards its inflation rate forecast for this year to 3.4 per cent from 2.7 per cent previously and increased the inflation rate projection for 2023 to 4.1 per cent from 2.5 per cent.

For the record, the US has increased its Fed Funds rate by 125 basis points (50 bps in May and 75 bps in June), which was more aggressive than expected, triggering further worries that the US economy would fall into a recession.

This was especially as another 200 bps hike is expected in the second half of this year, according to MIDF Research.

Domestically, the Monetary Policy Committee is currently having its fourth meeting for the year. — Bernama