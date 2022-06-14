Ericsson’s flag is seen at the company’s headquarters in Stockholm in this file picture taken on March 11, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Ericsson has commissioned a new facility at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) that will expand its regional distribution capacity as well as create employment opportunities for Malaysians both directly and indirectly.

The Ericsson Distribution Centre will enhance Ericsson’s distribution capability for faster maintenance and support with minimal downtime for customers and end-users, the telecom giant said in a statement today.

It said the facility, located at KLIA’s cargo village, would enhance the strategic role of Malaysia in the company’s ability to support the smooth operations of customer networks in the Asia Pacific region.

Ericsson said catering to more than 20 countries, the Ericsson Distribution Centre in Malaysia is responsible for the management of hardware inventory and spare parts in the Asia Pacific region.

It said the centre manages the inventory of new and serviced equipment as well as inventory replenishment, receiving equipment from other countries and delivering serviced equipment.

“The new distribution facility will complement the Maintenance and Support Centre in Malaysia, allowing Ericsson to improve delivery of support services to customers in the Asia Pacific region,” it said.

David Hagerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said: “Malaysia is a very strategic location for Ericsson and the new distribution facility strengthens our commitment here while creating both direct and indirect employment opportunities for Malaysians.”

He said the capability to respond, deliver quickly and ensure minimal downtime for mobile network operators and end-users placed Malaysia in a very strategic position to serve the telecommunications industry.

“This is especially critical as countries in the region begin accelerating their 5G commercial rollouts while also strengthening their 4G deployment,” he said.

The approximately 6,317.40 square metres distribution centre is located at the Cainiao Aeropolis Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) Hub at KLIA’s Cargo Village and operated by CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s largest supply chain management companies.

The distribution centre in Malaysia complements Ericsson’s five distribution centers for global hardware inventory management located in Dallas, Dubai, Netherlands and Taiwan.

It also ensures smooth running and maintenance of telecom networks, including 5G networks, with quick access to hardware inventory and spare parts. — Bernama