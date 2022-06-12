Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) having a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan when the latter made a courtesy call at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to further step up bilateral cooperation by setting up the Saudi-Malaysian Coordinating Council (SMCC), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was among the issues discussed with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan when the latter made a courtesy call at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya on Wednesday.

In a post on his official Facebook today, Ismail Sabri said efforts to reactivate the initiative to set up the Saudi-Malaysian Business Council soon, the haj quota, education and tourism were among other issues discussed at the meeting.

“Malaysia will continue to strengthen bilateral and economic relations involving trade and investment with Saudi Arabia,” Ismail Sabri said.

Prince Faisal, who was on a two-day official visit to Malaysia beginning June 7, also had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara. — Bernama