At 9am, the local currency eased to 4.3710/3750 versus the US dollar from yesterday's close of 4.3640/3685. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The ringgit ended the week marginally higher against the US dollar after the greenback retreated in light of the slightly lower United States (US) Treasury yields, an analyst said.

At 6pm, the local currency inched higher to 4.3870/3910 versus the US dollar from yesterday’s close of 4.3880/3910.

OANDA Asia Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said the US dollar staged a broad retreat, undoing all of its gains from the day before as investors were in a cautious mood ahead of the release of the jobs data today. — Bernama