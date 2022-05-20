In a statement, MAHB said Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood will join three other newly appointed regional board directors for a three-year term starting June 2022. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood has been appointed as Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific regional board director.

In a statement, MAHB said Iskandar will join three other newly appointed regional board directors for a three-year term starting June 2022.

Commenting on his appointment, Iskandar said air travel is on the rise again as many countries have started to open their borders.

“Airport operators globally, including MAHB, are gearing up to ensure that we are ready to provide passengers with the best airport experience. I am looking forward to contribute, along with my fellow directors, in advocating for policies that would strengthen our ability to serve all our stakeholders better,” he said.

The ACI Asia-Pacific regional board is a governing body that determines the overall development strategy of the ACI Asia-Pacific region in promoting excellence in airport management and operations.

The board’s composition is made up of 27 aviation business leaders across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.

ACI is the only global airport organisation that provides a platform for member organisations to address as well as advance the collective interests of about 2,000 airports worldwide. — Bernama