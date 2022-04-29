Multiparty collaboration creates Chemical Process certification programme to help upskill chemical industry in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) recently launched a certification programme for Chemical Process Technicians in a multiparty collaboration between MPC themselves through its Chemical Productivity Nexus (CPN), Genovasi University College, Politeknik Tun Syed Nasir Syed Ismail, and the Chemical Industries Council of Malaysia (CICM).

The certification — a brainchild of the cooperation between all involved parties — is targeted at chemical process technicians, supervisors and employees who work in chemical-based factories, either in upstream or downstream production.

The programme would cover modules on occupational safety, environmental engineering, engineering fundamentals, basic piping and instrumentation diagram, process technology equipment, basic principles of chemical processing, chemical handling, separation processes and operations of the process plants.

“The demand for skilled workers in Malaysia has grown faster in the past years. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Economic Survey Malaysia 2021 reported that the demand for skilled workers rose by 1.5 per cent annually, compared to semi or low-skilled workers with an average of 0.75 per cent.

“This programme is critical for the current process technicians in the chemical sub sector to be equipped with new skills and knowledge,” said MPC Director General Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman.

Abdul Latif said that the programme has also been approved by Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp), and was designed by experienced chemical industry players accredited by Genovasi University College, adding that a team of lecturers from Politeknik Tun Syed Nasir Syed Ismail would be delivering the programme’s practical training.

Datuk Mohamed Noor Sany, champion of CPN, said that talent is the primary factor, accounting for nearly one-third of the labour productivity gap between high and low performing firms.

He shared that based on a report by OECD, a top performing firm at the productivity frontier is two times more productive than a medium performer and up to eight times more productive than a laggard firm.

“CPN, in collaboration with Genovasi University College, and Politeknik Tun Syed Nasir Syed Ismail took the initiative to introduce the Certification for Chemical Process Technician Programme to provide the existing talents with an opportunity to acquire higher skills with formal recognition.

“Trainees undergo six months of extensive training customised by academicians and experts in the industry. The programme exposes them to the most current knowledge and hands-on experience to elevate their skills, knowledge, and competency,” he said.

Those in the chemical industry who are interested in obtaining this certification can e-mail p.murthy@genovasi.edu.my or aziera@mpc.gov.my or call 03-7954 0628 (Genovasi University College) or 03-7955 7266 (MPC) for more information and enquiries.