MPOB: Oil palm plantations, mills must meet new Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil 2022 standards

A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Klang. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 ― Oil palm plantations and palm oil processing facilities need to comply with the new Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) 2022 standards, said Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) director-general, Datuk Dr Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir.

He said that starting January 1, 2024, MSPO certificate holders will be re-audited based on the enhanced standards of the MSPO 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, 97.33 per cent of Malaysia’s oil palm plantations and smallholders, as well as 453 out of 464 licensed palm oil mills in the country have received the MSPO certification.

“The new MSPO 2022 incorporates current sustainability requirements, as Malaysia ― the world’s second-largest producer and exporter of palm oil ― aims to obtain recognition from palm oil-importing countries by improving sustainability practices,” he said in a statement today.

He added that MPOB has strengthened the standards criteria of the certification, and the enhanced standards focus on sustainable practices, taking into account the changes in global sustainability needs.

MSPO 2022 is now the national certification scheme for oil palm plantations, smallholders and palm oil processing facilities and they have to adhere to the new standards in order to obtain the certification.

Among other things, the MSPO 2022 includes protocol 29 of the International Labour Organisation which is an indicator for labour, as well as ethical conduct.

The method to measure greenhouse gas emissions has also been included, as well as the traceability and legality of fresh fruit bunches.

The MSPO 2022 also counteracts anti-palm oil campaigns by the non-governmental organisations in the West on product quality and the management of Malaysian oil palm plantations, as well as the negative perceptions of palm oil. ― Bernama