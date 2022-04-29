Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.22 points firmer at 1,600.53 from yesterday’s close of 1,597.31. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon on growing buying support in selected plantation heavyweights.

The index opened 4.71 points higher at 1,602.02.

Overall market breadth was positive with advancers leading decliners 498 to 374, while 426 counters were unchanged, 990 untraded, and 67 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.71 billion units worth RM1.07 billion.

Among heavyweights, both Maybank and Public Bank lost two sen to RM9.02 and RM4.69, respectively, IHH Healthcare slid three sen to RM6.62, Petronas Chemicals added 16 sen to RM10.26, and CIMB rose two sen to RM5.21.

Of the actives, both Techna-X and MNC Wireless gained half-a-sen to 12.5 sen and three sen, Euro bagged 3.5 sen to 21 sen, MN Holdings increased one sen to 24.5 sen, and Anzo eased half-a-sen to one sen.

On the index board, the FBM 70 improved 55.70 points to 13,766.97, FBM Emas Index expanded 30.92 points to 11,466.40, FBMT 100 Index put on 27.66 points to 11,120.03, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 41.42 points to 12,031.95, while FBM ACE decreased 30.49 points to 5,555.28.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 16.49 points to 16,894.97, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.01 points better at 210.43, and the Plantation Index perked up 33.16 points to 8,818.07. ― Bernama