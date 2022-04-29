AmBank Group appoints Md Nor Yusof as chairman

Ambank Group Chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim speaking at the AmBank SIGNATURE Priority Banking ‘Metal Card’ Launching Ceremony at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week November 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — AmBank Group has announced the appointment of its new chairman, Tan Sri Md Nor Yusof.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, AMMB Holdings Bhd said the appointment comes following the retirement of its non-independent non-executive chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim today.

“Md Nor has had an illustrious career with over 40 years of senior management and board-level experience including extensive expertise in the financial services sector,” said the group.

Azman expressed confidence that the new chairman would be able to guide the board and the senior management team to ensure that AmBank remains a formidable banking and financial institution in Malaysia.

“I am pleased to pass the baton to Md Nor Yusof. I have full confidence that with his substantial experience, wide breadth of expertise as well as proven track record of success, AmBank will continue to grow stronger under his leadership,” he said. — Bernama