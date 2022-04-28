Bursa Malaysia ends higher on bargain hunting, improving regional sentiment

The benchmark index opened 7.64 points higher at 1,593.62 and moved between 1,590.17 and 1,600.60 throughout the day. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Bursa Malaysia ended broadly higher today due to improving market sentiment across the region, said an analyst.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 11.33 points, or 0.71 per cent firmer at 1,597.31 from yesterday’s close of 1,585.98.

The benchmark index opened 7.64 points higher at 1,593.62 and moved between 1,590.17 and 1,600.60 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 584 to 354, while 436 counters were unchanged, 916 untraded, and 82 others suspended.

Total turnover rose marginally to 2.48 billion units worth RM2.19 billion from 2.21 billion units worth RM1.89 billion yesterday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said regionally, key indices trended higher as investors took the opportunity to pick up stocks at a bargain after the recent sell-off.

The China State Council’s pledge to stabilise employment at its latest meeting also helped lift investor sentiment, he added.

Locally, the FBM KLCI trended higher due to continuous foreign buying, particularly in the plantation, gaming, and banking sectors.

“We see the benchmark index remaining sideways despite the bargain-hunting today due to strong resistance at 1,600,” he told Bernama.

Thong remains cautious given the growing market volatility.

“Hence, we believe some profit-taking will take place and expect the FBM KLCI to trend within the narrow range of between 1,590-1,600 towards the weekend,” he said.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank added six sen to RM9.04, Public Bank was flat at RM4.17, Petronas Chemicals gained 18 sen to RM10.10, IHH Healthcare improved eight sen to RM6.65 and CIMB went up four sen to RM5.19.

Of the actives, MN Holdings increased 2.5 sen to 23.5 sen, Techna-X rose one sen to 12 sen, Tanco bagged 3.5 sen to 34 sen, Anzo lost two sen to 1.5 sen, while Sapura Energy was flat at 3.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM 70 added 182.48 points to 13,711.27, FBM Emas Index gained 97.68 points to 11,435.48, FBMT 100 Index increased 94.69 points to 11,092.37 and FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 108.58 points to 11,990.53, while FBM ACE expanded 15 points to 5,585.77.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 111.44 points to 16,911.46, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 3.25 points better at 209.42, and the Plantation Index improved 66.72 points to 8,784.91.

The Main Market volume was marginally higher at 1.67 billion shares worth RM1.98 billion compared with 1.63 billion shares worth RM1.73 billion yesterday.

Warrants’ turnover widened to 268.65 million units valued at RM46.96 million against 229.22 million units valued at RM43.50 million.

The ACE Market volume jumped to 544.68 million shares worth RM160.10 million versus 351.21 million shares worth RM120.22 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 256.63 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (423.55 million), construction (72.03 million), technology (147.07 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (83.51 million), property (150.36 million), plantation (119.35 million), REITs (14.40 million), closed/fund (66,000), energy (300.89 million), healthcare (37.15 million), telecommunications and media (22.66 million), transportation and logistics (21.12 million), and utilities (25.18 million). — Bernama