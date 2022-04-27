Perak to see RM100m investment, 500 jobs with quartz and silica plant next year

Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad speaks to members of the media at the Silver Valley Technology Park in Khathan, Perak April 27, 2022. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 27 — A RM100 million worth investment project on manufacturing and processing mineral resources namely quartz or silica sand is expected to take place at the Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP) in Khathan, Perak next year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said Perak Development Corporation (PKNPk) and Jinjing Silicon Technology Sdn Bhd have signed an early agreement for the project.

“The collaboration between PKNPk and Jinjing Silicon Technology for the construction of a Built-to-Suit and Lease (BTSL) Mineral Materials Processing Plant on 11.88 acres of land owned by PKNPK in Kanthan will be a catalyst for the development of SVTP.

“It will also attract more investment from silica or quartz-related enterprises and make it the first plant to lead development in the Kanthan industrial area,” he said in a press conference at the Mentri Besar's Office here this afternoon.

Saarani, who is also the PKNPk chairman, said the processing plant will start operating in 2023 and is expected to offer about 500 new job opportunities to the local community.

“Based on this BTSL business model, PKNPK will build a building for Jinjing Silicon Technology with a lease for 30 years.

“It is expected that an initial investment of RM100 million will be invested in Perak for the purpose of production and processing of quartz or silica based mineral materials,” he added.

Saarani also said the mineral development initiative carried out by PKNPK is also in line with the National Mineral Industry Transformation Plan Framework 2021-2023.

“It also coincides with the decree of Perak Sultan, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, on August 25, where PKNPk identified its role as a leader of intermediate and downstream activities for the Perak mineral industry,” he said.