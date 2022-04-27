Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

At the lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.04 points weaker at 1,589.64 from yesterday’s close of 1,596.68. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session lower due to mild profit-taking in selected heavyweights.

At the lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.04 points weaker at 1,589.64 from yesterday’s close of 1,596.68.

The index opened 5.03 points weaker at 1,591.65 and moved between 1,585.17 and 1,593.34 throughout the session.

On the broader market, decliners surpassed gainers 659 to 240, while 346 counters were unchanged, 1,046 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.17 billion units worth RM826.49 million.

An analyst said investors may position themselves within the plantation as well as oil and gas sectors while waiting for the earnings season, in view of elevated commodity prices.

They may also focus on the consumer and banking-related stocks in view of the reopening of travel borders, he said, while noting that technology stocks may be caught in a rout following the steep selldown in Nasdaq overnight.

Among the Bursa heavyweights, Maybank gained four sen to RM8.99, Public Bank was flat at RM4.72, Petronas Chemicals lost 27 sen to RM9.95, IHH Healthcare slid one sen to RM6.64 and CIMB eased four sen to RM5.15.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange slipped two sen to RM1, Vizione, Permaju and Talam rose half-a-sen to 10 sen, nine sen and 2.5 sen, respectively, while Widad was flat at 36 sen.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index was 62.24 points weaker at 11,358.88, FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 92.32 points to 11,902.04, FBM 70 dropped 99.20 points to 13,548.91, FBMT 100 Index dipped 56.18 points to 11,020.94, and FBM ACE lost 71.77 points to 5,546.64.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 3.20 points to 206.93, the Plantation Index went down 103.47 points to 8,684.99, and the Financial Services Index weakened 17.06 points to 16,817.43. ― Bernama