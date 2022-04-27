Bursa Malaysia ends lower amid mixed regional market

The index opened 5.03 points weaker at 1,591.65 and moved between 1,585.17 and 1,593.34 throughout the day. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Bursa Malaysia closed broadly lower on selling in heavyweights led by Petronas Chemicals and Press Metal Aluminium, amid a mixed regional market performance due to uncertainties and heightened market volatility, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 10.70 points or 0.67 per cent lower to 1,585.98 from yesterday’s close of 1,596.68.

Market breadth was broadly negative with losers surpassing gainers 645 to 300, while 425 counters were unchanged, 921 untraded, and 43 others suspended.

Total turnover fell marginally to 2.21 billion units worth RM1.89 billion from 2.25 billion units worth RM1.92 billion yesterday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the key regional markets ended mixed due to mixed sentiment amid the increasing global market risks.

Shanghai’s SSE Composite meanwhile rebounded strongly to close higher as investors took the opportunity to bargain hunt for cheaper stocks following the recent selldown.

“On the domestic front, we expect the FBM KLCI to remain in consolidation mode over the short term due to many uncertainties and heightened market volatility.

“We foresee the benchmark index to move within the 1,580-1,600 range for the remaining week with immediate resistance at 1,615 and support at 1,580,” he told Bernama.

Thong said, additionally, the index is seemingly quite well supported at the 1,580 level, hence, expects the accumulation of stocks to persist on dips.

Across the region, the Singapore Straits Times Index fell 0.07 per cent to 3,319.82, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 1.17 per cent to 26,386.63, South Korea’s Kospi decreased 1.10 per cent to 2,639.06, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite soared 2.49 per cent to 2,958.28, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index marginally higher by 0.06 per cent to 19,946.36.

On the local bourse, heavyweights Maybank gained three sen to RM8.98, Public Bank fell one sen to RM4.71, Petronas Chemicals was down 30 sen to RM9.92, IHH Healthcare slipped eight sen to RM6.57, and CIMB lost four sen to RM5.15.

Of the actives, Cheetah rose three sen to 20.5 sen, Vizione added one sen to 10.5 sen and its warrants gained half-a-sen to two sen, while both Techna-X and Dagang NeXchange were flat at 11 sen and RM1.02, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 83.32 points weaker at 11,337.80, FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 112.41 points to 11,881.95, FBM 70 dropped 119.32 points to 13,528.79, FBMT 100 Index dipped 79.45 points to 10,997.68, and the FBM ACE lost 47.64 points to 5,570.77.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 3.96 points to 206.17, the Plantation Index went down 70.27 points to 8,718.19, and the Financial Services Index fell 34.47 points to 16,800.02.

The Main Market volume rose to 1.63 billion shares worth RM1.73 billion compared with 1.46 billion shares worth RM1.76 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover shrank to 229.22 million units valued at RM43.50 million against 351.29 million units valued at RM52.98 million.

The ACE Market volume dwindled to 351.21 million shares worth RM120.22 million versus 431.23 million shares worth RM111.73 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 358.12 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (361.13 million), construction (192.43 million), technology (174.46 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (59.26 million), property (151.17 million), plantation (77.57 million), REITs (6.61 million), closed/fund (147,200), energy (158.62 million), healthcare (30.90 million), telecommunications and media (24.39 million), transportation and logistics (19.31 million), and utilities (15.97 million). — Bernama