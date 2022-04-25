Claudian Navin named new president of Malaysian Advertisers Association

Malaysian Advertisers Association (MAA) has elected its previous vice-president Claudian Navin Stanislaus (left) as the new president for 2022-2024 term. With him is Javed Jafri, who replaces his spot. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Advertisers Association

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Malaysian Advertisers Association (MAA) has elected its previous vice-president and Claudian Navin Stanislaus as the new president for 2022-2024 term during its annual general meeting in Petaling Jaya this evening.

Claudian Navin who is Baba Products (M) Sdn Bhd’s advertising and promotions head succeeded Coca-Cola Far East Limited (Coca-Cola Malaysia) public affairs and communications director Mohamed Kadri Mohamed Taib.

Replacing his spot as the vice-president is Media and Digital Hub Lead for Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos from Unilever (M) Holdings Sdn Bhd, Javed Jafri.

Navin and Javed will be leading MAA’s newly-elected council members from Coca Cola Far East Ltd, Genting Malaysia Berhad, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd, Heineken Malaysia Berhad, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, Mondelez Malaysia Sales Sdn Bhd, Nestle Products Sdn Bhd, Procter and Gamble (M) Sdn Bhd and Tune Group Sdn Bhd.

“The MAA has always played an advocacy role on behalf of advertisers in Malaysia, engaging the various Ministries and Regulatory Bodies, as well as fellow industry stakeholders; from media owners, media and creative agencies and digital players, to ensure that the channels of communication and cooperation are always active in the pursuit for a conducive environment for brands to thrive without compromising consumers’ rights.

“This is something we hope to build on in the coming term as the past couple of years has restricted greater working relations somewhat,” Navin said in a statement.

He added that MAA will be reaching out to other trade associations too, and seek opportunities to work together on initiatives that can benefit the industry, especially the SME sector which is critical to the growth of the economy.

MAA was founded in 1964 as the single body representing the interest of advertisers in all areas of commercial communications.

The industry body represents 60 major advertisers with a collective ad spend of about RM5 billion.