Bursa recorded foreign inflows of RM247.62m last week

A Malaysia ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Foreign investors returned as net buyers once again for the week ended April 22, which saw total net inflows amounting to RM247.62 million, said MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

In its Fund Flow Report, it said local retailers maintained their net buying position at RM25.74 million while local institutions continued their net selling streak at RM273.35 million last week.

“International funds have been net buyers for 13 out of 16 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM7.16 billion.

“They were net sellers last Monday at RM75.28 million but became net buyers from Wednesday to Friday," said the research firm.

Conversely, local institutions were net buyers on Monday at RM73.59 million before turning into net sellers from Wednesday to Friday.

“They have been net sellers for 11 consecutive weeks since the week ended Feb 11 and were net sellers for 14 out of 16 weeks this year. To date, they have disposed of RM7.77 billion worth of equities," it said.

The market was closed on Tuesday for the Nuzul Al-Quran holiday.

Meanwhile, local retailer movements were rather mixed last week, with net buying on Monday and Friday and net selling on Wednesday and Thursday.

Year-to-date, local retailers have been net buyers at RM613.89 million, said MIDF Research.

In terms of participation, foreign investors saw a 9.67 per cent increase in the average daily trading value (ADTV).

Local retailers and local institutions’ ADTV, on the other hand, declined by -8.12 per cent and -1.99 per cent, respectively.

MIDF Research added that foreign investors' interest may continue to flow into Asean markets such as Malaysia as it stands to benefit from rising commodity prices. — Bernama