Deputy minister says govt approved 315 applications for Trade Union Development Grants worth RM2.6m

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim speaks at the Dewan Negara in Parliament building, December 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, April 23 — The government has approved a total of 315 applications for Trade Union Development Grant (GPKS) nationwide this year with an allocation of RM2.6 million, said Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim.

He said the approved grants would serve as an incentive to help more trade unions in the country to carry out activities, including the development of education and upskilling efforts.

“We received 613 applications this year, but after the screening, only 315 were approved to receive the grants. For those who are unsuccessful, perhaps, they can reapply next year.

“It is hoped that the government’s assistance in the form of this grant can encourage the development of education and continuous learning, especially to improve skills among union leaders and members,” he told Bernama today.

Earlier, he officiated the Trade Union Outreach programme and presented the grants for the Department of Trade Union Affairs (JHEKS) (Northern Zone), here.

Awang said out of the 315 approved applications, 47 of them were from Kedah, Penang and Perlis (for the Northern Zone) which have been approved worth RM210,100.

Meanwhile, he said the government was also in the process of making amendments to the Trade Union Act 1959 (Act 262) and hoped it would be fully supported by all trade unions.

“The effort to amend this law is an important move to create a legal framework that supports the establishment and administration of mature, aggressive and relevant trade unions,” he said. — Bernama