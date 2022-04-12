World Bank says it is preparing US$1.5b aid package for Ukraine

bank’s support was helping Ukraine to provide critical services, including paying wages for hospital workers, pensions and social programs. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, April 12 — The World Bank is preparing a new, US$1.5 billion (RM6.3 billion) support package for war-torn Ukraine, including a US$1 billion payment from the development lender’s fund for the poorest countries, World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday.

Malpass, speaking in Warsaw, said the package was enabled by yesterday’s approval of US$1 billion in International Development Association aid, as well as a US$100 million payment to neighboring Moldova.

In remarks ahead of next week’s World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, Malpass said the bank’s support was helping Ukraine to provide critical services, including paying wages for hospital workers, pensions and social programs. The aid comes on top of about US$923 million in fast-disbursing financing approved by the World Bank last month. — Reuters