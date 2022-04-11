Firefly to add seven aircraft over next 2-3 years

Firefly resumed its Penang-Johor Bahru, Penang-Kota Kinabalu (KK) and Penang-Kuching flights today. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 11 — Firefly plans to add seven more aircraft in phases over the next two to three years to boost domestic, Asean and Asia-Pacific flights.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) chief executive officer (CEO) Captain Izham Ismail said its subsidiary currently has three new Boeing 737-800 aircraft based at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) here.

“Domestic travel and short distant flights are expected to be in high demand and this will meet the northern region’s growing demand with LTAPP as Firefly’s new hub,” he told reporters after launching a Boeing 737-800 inaugural flight at LTAPP today.

“Additional Firefly aircraft in the next two to three years is expected to expand its flight network and at the same time introduce new markets to draw passengers to Malaysia via Penang to boost the economy, trade, tourism industries, and to reconnect with loved ones,” he said.

Firefly resumed its Penang-Johor Bahru, Penang-Kota Kinabalu (KK) and Penang-Kuching flights today.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin and Firefly CEO Philip See also attended the flight launching ceremony.

Meanwhile, See said the global aviation market has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic and airlines need to make changes in line with market demand with Firefly ready to take on the challenge.

“The country reopened its borders since April 1 and we are celebrating today as Firefly resumes flight operations, while at the same time begin new route (from LTAPP as Firefly’s new hub) to benefit tourists and the community.

“This also marks our 15th year of operations. We have strengthened our position as a pioneer in short-haul flights in the region. Firefly will continue to expand flights within Asean by offering value-added packages beyond convenience and region,” he said.

He said Firefly will offer two daily return flights on the Penang-Johor Bahru route, one daily return flight each for the Penang-KK and Penang-Kuching route with frequency to be increased to thrice daily starting April 25 for Penang-Johor Bahru, and twice a day for the Penang-KK and Penang-Kuching route.

Firefly resumed its Penang-Johor Bahru flight today after suspending the service last year, with a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 craft which took off from Penang at 7.15 am carrying 98 passengers.

The aircraft landed in Johor Bahru at 8.30 am and was welcomed by Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd CEO Kennedy Ayu and Tourism Malaysia southern region director Muhammad Nasir Pahmi, said Firefly in a statement.

The airline said the flight route to Johor Bahru is expected to boost the tourism sector in Johor.

“Apart from Penang-Johor Bahru route today, there were also inaugural Firefly flights from Penang to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

“Firefly is now offering a 30 per cent discount for domestic flight bookings until April 17 for travel period until October 2022,” it said. — Bernama