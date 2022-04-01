Bursa Malaysia continues uptrend at mid-afternoon as border reopening lifts sentiment

At 3.07pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 6.19 points to 1,593.55 from 1,587.36 at yesterday's close. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 ― Bursa Malaysia remained on an uptrend at mid-afternoon, led by the banking as well as consumer product and services counters as the reopening of the country’s borders lifted sentiment.

At 3.07pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 6.19 points to 1,593.55 from 1,587.36 at yesterday's close. The barometer index opened 0.93 of-a-point higher at 1,588.29.

Market breadth, however, was negative with decliners outnumbering gainers 442 to 419, with 414 counters unchanged, 961 untraded, and 35 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 2.08 billion units worth RM1.21 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB Group fell one sen each to RM8.93 and RM5.32 respectively, Public Bank advanced seven sen to RM4.74, Petronas Chemicals and TNB were two sen higher at RM9.62 and RM9.02 respectively, and IHH Healthcare bagged four sen to RM6.24.

Of the actives, Pappajack jumped 8.5 sen to 38.5 sen, TWL and Vortex rose one sen each to eight sen and 9.5 sen respectively, Hextar Industries added two sen to 33.5 sen and Metronic was flat at two sen.

On the index board, FBM 70 went up 11.40 points to 13,864.87, FBMT 100 Index bagged 35.15 points to 11,101.26, FBM Emas Index recovered 33.12 points to 11,420.44 and FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 31.67 points to 11,975.02, while FBM ACE inched up 1.08 points to 5,619.90.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased by 0.39 of-a-point to 205.05, the Plantation Index reduced by 42.04 points to 7,910.94 and the Financial Services Index advanced by 72.74 points to 16,851.33. — Bernama