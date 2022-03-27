Berjaya Land, Sabapak Eco ink MoU to develop Gaya, Sapi and Bohey Dulang islands into prime ecotourism destinations

Bohey Dulang island in Semporna — Daily Express file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — An MoU has been signed to develop and transform part of Gaya, Sapi, and Bohey Dulang Islands into prime ecotourism destinations within the ranks of popular international hotspots such as Langkawi, Redang and Tioman Islands.

Berjaya Land Bhd and Sabapak Eco Sdn Bhd inked the MoU yesterday, according to a statement.

The two parties will jointly formulate a comprehensive sustainable plan under the MoU.

Berjaya Land CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said the project is expected to contribute to Sabah’s economic growth, in particular, on Sapi, Gaya and Bohey Dulang Islands.

“Apart from introducing visitors to the islands and fostering an appreciation of the local culture and heritage, the upgrading of infrastructure and amenities as well as the development of an eco-luxury hotel and residences will create more job and business opportunities for the local community,” he said in the statement.

Sabapak chairman Datuk Jumat Idris said the company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sabah Parks’ Board of Trustees, which was created in 2002 but was only activated in January 2022 to boost the development of new potential tourist destinations as well as to promote a sustainable economic growth in Sabah.

“The [Berjaya Land] group has a wealth of experience with a proven track record in hospitality and tourism destination management. As such, we are confident that by leveraging on [Berjaya Land’s] expertise and experience in the property development and hospitality sector, we will be able to design a sustainable eco-tourism project which will vastly add value to the tourism industry of Sabah,” he added.

Berjaya Corp Bhd chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan said Sapi, Gaya and Bohey Dulang islands have enormous potential to become a top-rated holiday destination in Malaysia, alongside international tourists’ favourites such as Langkawi, Redang and Tioman islands.

“We are confident that, together with [Sabapak], we will be able to transform them into a must-visit eco destination for both domestic and international tourists.” — Daily Express