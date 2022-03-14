ECERDC targets RM4b committed investments in Terengganu this year

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 14 — The East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) is targeting committed investments of RM4 billion that will create more than 2,800 new jobs and 250 entrepreneurial opportunities in Terengganu, as well as RM2 billion worth of investments to be realised this year.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the state government highly commended ECERDC’s efforts in strongly driving investments for the state in 2022.

“With the right economic strategy and the development of enabling infrastructure, Terengganu is indeed an attractive investment destination,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Ahmad Samsuri also said in the post that he had also chaired the ECER Implementation and Coordination Committee (ICC) meeting on Sunday (March 14), and visited the ECER-Mekar empowerment programme in Dungun to witness the entrepreneurship initiative conducted in collaboration with Petronas Foundation.

He said this year, ECERDC aims to train a total of 1,200 students in 30 schools under the ECER empower Academic Training Programme (Program Latihan Akademik empower ECER), while the ECER’s Skills and Entrepreneurship Training programme would train 450 participants in the state.

“After visiting the ECER-Mekar empowerment programme, members of the ICC meeting and I also visited the Tanjung Buatan project in Teluk Lipat which will be developed for tourism activities,” he said.

According to the Menteri Besar, the project includes the development of a recreational park with water sports activities, shops, and also a proposed pilot recreational vehicle (RV) park which will be the main draw for visitors to the area, which in turn would increase economic activities for the locals.

He said the project was also developed for coastal protection as well as for future growth potential which would provide economic benefits to the state and its people. — Bernama