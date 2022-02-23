IHH Healthcare’s net profit for FY2021 surges to RM1.86b

Revenue rose to RM17.13 billion from RM13.40 billion previously, IHH Healthcare said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — IHH Healthcare Bhd’s net profit for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (FY2021) surged to RM1.86 billion compared to RM289 million recorded in financial year 2020.

Revenue rose to RM17.13 billion from RM13.40 billion previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Its managing director and chief executive officer Dr Kelvin Loh said the improved performance is down to the disciplined execution of the group’s strategy, underpinned by the trust culture built with its stakeholders.

“We will continue to strengthen our trust culture, improve locally, synergise globally and develop growth engines. This is with a clear goal to increase return on equity (ROE) including through our focus on growing the laboratory business and setting aside US$100 million (RM418 million) for our digital transformation journey.

“All of these efforts will be centred on our true north of caring for patients, people, planet and the public. IHH has grown from strength to strength in the past 10 years, and in the years to come, we intend to provide sustainable growth for all,” he said.

Moving forward, IHH said with the world emerges from the pandemic, there may be short-term headwinds as Covid-19 services taper off.

“We are cognisant of rising staff costs and inflationary pressures, but remain disciplined and will continue our journey of improving ROE as normalcy returns. Long term mega-trends will remain intact and favourable, business-as-usual will return and we see continued growth,” it said.

The board has declared a first and final dividend of 6 sen per share, payable on April 29, 2022. Entitlement date is March 31, 2022. — Bernama