BNM’s international reserves at US$116.1b as at Jan 31, 2022

A general view of the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves stood at US$116.1 billion (RM485 billion) as at January 31, 2022, slightly lower than the US$116.2 billion recorded as at the middle of the month.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and was 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$103.4 billion), IMF reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$6.0 billion), gold (US$2.3 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3.0 billion).

Of the assets, it said gold, foreign exchange, and other reserves, including SDRs, amounted to RM483.68 billion, while Malaysian government papers made up RM12.20 billion, deposits with financial institutions RM801.77 million, loans and advances RM23.10 billion, land and buildings RM4.16 billion, and other assets RM17.21 billion.

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital which amounted to RM100 million, reserves (RM178.42 billion), currency in circulation (RM155.78 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM151.22 billion), federal government deposits (RM8.28 billion), other deposits (RM5.63 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM7.27 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.14 billion), and other liabilities (RM6.29 billion). — Bernama