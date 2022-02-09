Maxis’ share price slightly higher on 5G roll-out talks

At 12.30pm, Maxis rose six sen to RM4.32 with 1.31 million shares changing hands. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Maxis Bhd's shares were slightly higher at midday today, following talks on its 5G network roll-out.

At 12.30pm, Maxis rose six sen to RM4.32 with 1.31 million shares changing hands.

According to a report by a local online news platform, Maxis chief executive officer, Gokhan Ogut said the group is in the midst of talks with the government to determine the 5G network roll-out to consumers.

The report quoted Ogut as saying that Maxis has been working with the regulators and the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia.

“What I can tell you is that we are ready to launch 5G anytime our regulators and ministry decide that it is the right time,” he said in the news report. ― Bernama