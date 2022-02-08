US trade deficit rises in December; deficit in 2021 largest on record

Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles April 7, 2021. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 — The US trade deficit increased in December as imports surged amid the restocking of shelves by businesses, culminating in the largest shortfall on record in 2021.

The Commerce Department said today that the trade deficit rose 1.8 per cent to US$80.7 billion (RM337 billion) in December. Data for November was revised lower to show a US$79.3 billion gap instead of the previously reported US$80.2 billion. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a US$83 billion deficit.

The deficit jumped 27.0 per cent to US$859.1 billion in 2021. That was the highest on record and followed a US$676.7 billion shortfall in 2020. — Reuters