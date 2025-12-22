SHAH ALAM, Dec 22 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Maritime Malaysia) Selangor detained a class A local fishing vessel (VNT) operated by two foreign men in the waters of Kuala Langat near here, yesterday.

Selangor Maritime director, Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh, said the arrest was made by a Maritime patrol boat at about 7.30 pm during a routine patrol.

“The vessel was detained at 4.61 nautical miles southwest of Pantai Kelanang, Kuala Langat,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Muhaimin said an inspection conducted on the boat found it was operated by a foreign skipper and a crew. Both of them, aged 40, failed to produce any valid identification documents and did not have a work permit or a letter of permission from the Director-General of Fisheries Malaysia.

The two individuals, as well as the seized fishing equipment and marine catch, were taken to the Marine Police Jetty, Pulau Indah, for further action, he said, adding that the case was investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama