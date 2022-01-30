Sime Darby Property campaign records sales booking with total GDV worth RM1.83b

A general view of the Sime Darby Property headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Sime Darby Property Bhd’s annual Spotlight 8 Campaign recorded a total sales booking with an accumulated Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM1.83 billion.

In a statement today, it said newly launched products with a combined GDV of RM1.4 billion contributed the most to the successful campaign which was held from Aug 28, 2021 to Jan 8, 2022, garnering 81 per cent take-up of the total sales booking.

It said this was followed by the company’s existing stocks with a GDV of RM400 million, raking 19 per cent take-up of the overall sales booking.

Group managing director Datuk Azmir Merican Azmi Merican said Sime Darby Property products at each township were designed with versatile space, accessibility and sustainable features in mind to meet the demands of homebuyers who have different needs and priorities.

“We also leveraged on our digital platforms to strategically market our products and offer customers the convenience in completing transactions online.

“These were key factors which led to the Spotlight 8 Campaign’s success and encourages us to continue offering the market with more exciting products this year,” he added. — Bernama