MIDF Research: Foreign investors acquire RM11.35m net of local equities last week

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Foreign investors acquired RM11.35 million net of local equities for the week ended January 21 compared with RM397.85 million net sold the preceding week, MIDF Research said.

It said foreign investors and retailers sold -RM70.04 million and -RM18.67 million net of local equities, respectively, as the market reopened on Monday last week.

“Meanwhile, local institutions started the week as net buyers of RM88.71 million,” it said in its Equity Research today.

MIDF Research said net selling by foreign funds continued on Wednesday after the Thaipusam holiday on Tuesday, albeit at a slower pace.

“Net outflow from foreign investors were at -RM27.73 million, which was joined by local institutions where the net selling amounted to -RM13.5 million and the net buying was done by local retailers at RM41.23 million,” it said.

Nevertheless, it said foreigners reversed their stance and became net buyers on Thursday and Friday, with the largest foreign inflow of RM59.36 million was recorded on Friday, followed by RM49.76 million on Thursday.

The largest outflow was on Monday at -RM70.04 million.

“Retailers were net buyers every day for the week except on Monday, with the largest net buying of RM41.23 million was recorded on Wednesday,” it noted.

For the week, MIDF Research said retailers net bought RM35.30 million worth of equities in Bursa Malaysia.

Meanwhile, it said local institutions recorded cumulative weekly net selling of -RM46.84 million, for which the local institutions were net sellers for all days of the week except on Monday.

“The largest net selling on Friday to the tune of -RM62.64 million,” it said.

In terms of participation, it said the retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of -14.40 per cent, -6.54 per cent and -9.17 per cent, respectively in average daily trade value (ADTV). — Bernama