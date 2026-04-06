SEREMBAN, April 6 — Police are seeking public assistance to look for a missing woman whose family members have been unable to contact her since yesterday.

Jempol district police chief Supt Norhisham Mustapar said they received a missing person’s report on Norizan Yahya, 50, at 8.46am lodged by her sister, who saw her last at 7.30am yesterday.

“The last time she contacted her family was at 4.44pm yesterday stating she was in Seremban looking for work and they were unable to contact her after that.

“The woman, with her last address in Kampung Indah, Bahau, is 150 centimetres tall and weighs 70 kilogrammes, and was last seen wearing a purple blouse, black pants and a light green tudung carrying a brown ‘Eco Shop’ bag,” he said in a statement here last night.

Those with information or have come across the woman can contact the Bahau police station at 06-4541222 or Bahau police station chief, Insp Annas Fikri Othman at 013-6219196. — Bernama