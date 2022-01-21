Bursa Malaysia ends flat

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week almost flat, with the key index easing by 0.05 per cent amid cautious investors’ sentiment.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 0.69 of-a-point to 1,527.06 from 1,527.75 at Thursday’s close after opening 1.06 points higher at 1,528.81.

The key index fluctuated between 1,520.80 and 1,531.25 throughout the trading session.

The overall market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing advancers 575 to 334, while 442 counters were unchanged, 884 untraded, and 12 others suspended.

Total turnover eased to 2.64 billion units worth RM1.98 billion versus Thursday’s 3.39 billion units worth RM2.25 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the FBM KLCI continued to trend lower as a result of regional selldown.

“Regionally, key indices closed broadly lower as Wall Street took a knock overnight, hurt by lingering concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data,” he told Bernama.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.05 per cent to 24,965.55, Singapore’s Straits Times Index eased 0.19 per cent to 3,288.87 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.90 per cent to 27,522.26.

Among Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Public Bank gained one sen to RM4.18, IHH Healthcare rose two sen to RM6.57, CIMB advanced five sen to RM5.30, Tenaga Nasional went up three sen to RM9.10, Maybank was flat at RM8.28, Petronas Chemicals trimmed six sen to RM8.89 and Hong Leong Bank slipped 14 sen to RM19.20.

Of the actives, Dagang NeXchange was two sen higher at 98.5 sen, Matang firmed one sen to 10 sen, G3 and Ageson were flat at eight sen and 2.5 sen respectively, while SMTrack fell three sen to 19 sen and Sapura Energy inched down half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 21.36 points to 10,959.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 41.15 points to 11,661.20, the FBM ACE reduced 36.61 points to 6,124.52, the FBM 70 went down 90.47 points to 13,474.83, and the FBMT 100 Index slipped 19.77 points to 10,665.45.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 2.22 points to 15,776.61, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.41 of-a-point to 200.83, and the Plantation Index expanded by 20.29 points to 6,699.28.

The Main Market volume went down to 1.68 billion shares worth RM1.74 billion from Thursday’s 2.11 billion shares worth RM1.88 billion.

Warrants turnover declined to 327.74 million units worth RM33.17 million from 378.96 million units worth RM43.54 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume dwindled to 623.79 million shares worth RM206.02 million against 897.06 million shares worth RM324.49 million on Thursday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 302.60 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (405.26 million), construction (99.12 million), technology (406.15 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (47.51 million), property (119.23 million), plantation (9.80 million), REITs (7.12 million), closed/fund (11,000), energy (172.13 million), healthcare (44.67 million), telecommunications and media (25.58 million), transportation and logistics (27.80 million), and utilities (16.86 million). — Bernama